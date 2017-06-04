Two Attackers Near London Bridge Shot Dead by Police - Reports

The Sun newspaper is reporting that two individuals involved in the deadly terrorist attack tonight near London Bridge have been shot and killed by armed police.

Details are still emerging about the attack, but it seems several individuals first drove a white van into a crowd of pedestrians near London Bridge, hitting some 20 people, according to witnesses. It is believed that men then ran from the van with knives, stabbing pedestrians and entering at least one nearby business to attack patrons and staff. Some witnesses report hearing the men shout that they were acting for Allah.

The Sun also reports that up to seven people are feared dead in the incidents.