Gap Between UK Tories, Labour Narrows to 1% Ahead of June General Election

© AFP 2017/ JUSTIN TALLIS UK Conservatives Set to Lose Seats in General Election - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The gap between UK Labour Party and the Conservative Party narrowed to 1 percent with 4 days to go until snap general election on June 8, a fresh Survation poll showed Sunday.

The survey by Survation for the Mail on Sunday newspaper showed that the voting intention figures for the Labour Party rose by 5 percent over the week, amounting now to 39 percent, while chances of the Tories drop by 6 points down to 40 percent.

The survey also showed that Liberal Democrats and the eurosceptic UK Independence Party (UKIP) might receive 8 and 5 percents respectively.

On April 18, May announced her decision to hold an early parliamentary election on June 8 to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit.