Gap Between UK Tories, Labour Narrows to 1% Ahead of June General Election

The survey by Survation for the Mail on Sunday newspaper showed that the voting intention figures for the Labour Party rose by 5 percent over the week, amounting now to 39 percent, while chances of the Tories drop by 6 points down to 40 percent.
The survey also showed that Liberal Democrats and the eurosceptic UK Independence Party (UKIP) might receive 8 and 5 percents respectively.
On April 18, May announced her decision to hold an early parliamentary election on June 8 to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit.
