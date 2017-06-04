London Metropolitan Police Responding to Third Incident

London Metropolitan Police reported that they are responding to third incident at Vauxhall area as well as Borough Market and London Bridge.

Officers are now responding to an incident in the #Vauxhall area. 3/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

​The are no immediate reports of casualties in this area.

Earlier, the police were dispatched to a "major police incident" on London Bridge, where it appears a van travelling at a high speed may have deliberately crashed into pedestrians. Also there were reports on stabbing and shooting in the area, several people might have been injured.

Later the police reported that they were responding to a second incident at the city's Borough Market, where stabbings and gunshots have been reported.

Borough Market is about 500 meters from London Bridge, where the first incident took place.

Police confirmed RIA Novosti that three incidents took place and that there were wounded and more than one killed.

The incident at London Bridge is believed to be terrorism, the Sky News television channel reported citing sources.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will reportedly chair meeting on Sunday morning.