London Police Responding to Second Incident at Borough Market

Witnesses report victims of an apparent stabbing attack lying in the streets. A third incident has since been reported in the city's Vauxhall area.

A video shows London police apparently storming a bar and ordering patrons to the ground. Witnesses tell CNN they saw two men enter a restaurant near London Bridge and stab a waitress and a patron inside.

— Mark Robinson (@robboma24) June 3, 2017

​​Borough Market is about 500 meters from London Bridge, where earlier it was reported that a white van drove up on the pavement and mowed down pedestrians.

BBC News reports that the police are hunting for three suspects, possibly armed, in connection with the incidents.

— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

​The Metropolitan Police now appear to be spreading throughout the area, hunting for suspected assailants. UK television has shown dozens of people being escorted out of police cordons near London Bridge with their hands over their heads.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump have been informed of the incidents.

​​

​

DETAILS TO FOLLOW