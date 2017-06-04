Bavarian Police Confirm Afghan National Killing 5-Year-Old Russian Boy

© REUTERS/ Michaela Rehle Bavaria Announces Guantanamo-Style Imprisonment for Terror Suspects

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Bavarian police confirmed Sunday that an Afghan national attacked with a knife and killed a 5-year-old Russian boy and injured his mother in an asylum seeker center.

Earlier in the day, the FOCUS online magazine reported that a 41-year-old Afghan national killed a 5-year-old Russian boy and severely injured his mother in an asylum seeker center near Regensburg. The perpetrator was killed by the police force who had arrived on the scene.

The Russian diplomatic missions in Germany said that they were verifying reports of the incident.

"The Russian Embassy in Germany together with the Russian General Consulate in Munich are checking the information about the incident with possible participation of Russian citizens. Upon the appearance of additional information, we will inform you additionally," the embassy press service told Sputnik.