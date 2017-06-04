London Bridge Closed Following Van Attack - Reports

According to social media accounts, a white van plowed into pedestrians, injuring several. There are also unconfirmed reports of a stabbing attack.

BBC reporter Holly Jones was on the bridge when the attack occurred. She told the BBC that a man was driving the van, which was "probably travelling at about 50 miles an hour" when it apparently began mowing down pedestrians.

A witness has told the BBC that a white van veered off the road and struck five or six people. Other estimates say many more have been injured, and a witness told Reuters she saw people with what seemed to be knife wounds at the scene of the incident.

Armed police are at the scene of the apparent attack, along with helicopters and ambulances.

Witnesses describe the scene as "horrific." The managing editor of The Spectator was apparently on the scene when the incident occurred and is reporting that he saw two casualties, one on the pavement and one in the road, according to British media.

London Bridge is closed in both directions and the London Bridge rail station has also been closed.​

