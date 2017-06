© REUTERS/ Tony Gentile Theresa May's Week of Dismay Continues as UK GDP Puts It Last in G7 for Growth

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the poll, the Conservatives are on track to be 18 seats short of the overall majority of 326, thus increasing the possibility of a hung parliament.

The Labour Party is predicted to win 261 seats, up from 257 projected on Friday.

On April 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to hold an early parliamentary election on June 8 to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in negotiations with the European Union on Brexit.