Cyprus, Russia Should Cooperate in Technology Field - Cyprus Investment Agency

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The next stage in Russian-Cyprus economic collaboration should lay in the science and technology field, Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (CIPA) board member Kyriacos Kokkinos told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Saturday.

"Russia has been a trusted partner, and we have been working together as a win-win collaboration for many years… Our collaboration has so far been in financial services sector and real estate. I believe our next joint efforts should be collaboration on the science and technology," Kokkinos said.

The CIPA representative added that the country's economy depends greatly on Russian investments.

"It is not just sun and sea that we offer to the Russian companies, it is also the educated work force, our taxation system… But also it is very relevant that it is a knowledge-based society. It is not just tourist area, it is an international business center with the right infrastructure and human capital," Kokkinos said.

Kokkinos mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech on Friday at SPIEF, which was in particular focused on the digital economy, and said that he was familiar with work conducted by Russia's Skolkovo Innovation Center.

The 21st annual SPIEF is a major global platform for government officials, business representatives, members of various organizations, where crucial political, economic and humanitarian issues are discussed. SPIEF is held between Thursday and Saturday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.