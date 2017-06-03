UK’s May Eyes ‘Implementation Phase’ for Post-Brexit Trade Deal with EU

© AP Photo/ Kin Cheung Soros Says Brexit Will Lead to Reform of EU Which Is in 'Existential Danger'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May said she hoped to agree an implementation phase for a post-Brexit trade pact with Brussels to give business time to adapt, in an interview out Friday.

"Some people talk about two or three years," May told the Financial Times newspaper, adding the period would vary for different economic sectors.

She stressed her government would consult business during the entire process of talks on UK’s future trade ties with the European Union, but confirmed the nation was ready to walk away without a deal, rather than sign up to "bad" terms.

Theresa May formally triggered the withdrawal process in late March when she invoked Article 50 of EU's Lisbon Treaty. The process is to be completed within two years.