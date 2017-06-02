Major Rock Festival in Germany Interrupted Due to Potential Terrorist Threat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Police are evacuating visitors at the Rock am Ring music festival at the Nuerburgring circuit in Nuerburg, Germany due to a potential terrorist threat, organizers of the event said Friday in a Facebook message.

"We ask all festival visitors to leave the festival site in a calm and controlled manner towards the exits and camping grounds. We have to support the police investigations," the message says.

"We hope that the festival will continue tomorrow," the message adds.