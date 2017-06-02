Register
15:43 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Euro and pound banknotes are seen in front of BREXIT letters in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2017.

    Ominous Indicators: The Key Signs Brexit Is Already Damaging the UK Economy

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 6231

    On May 31 Canada became the last advanced economy to report quarterly economic growth figures, confirming what many already likely feared – the UK is the worst-performing G7 nation to date in 2017. It's but one potential sign, among several, the prospect of "Brexit" is wreaking havoc on the country's finances.

    Canada's economy grew 0.9 percent in the period, followed by Germany (0.6 percent), Japan (0.5 percent), and France (0.4 percent and the US (0.3 percent). The UK's woeful performance ranks it alongside Italy, with 0.2 percent expansion in the first three months of the year, and is a far cry from a mere year prior, when it outpaced Germany, Japan and the US.

    ​The UK's stuttering economy may well be a symptom of wider issues caused by Brexit — if so, it is but one indicator among many. For instance, Office for National Statistics figures indicate inflation soared unexpectedly to its highest level since September 2013, 2.7 percent. The rise is largely attributable to slumping sterling since the June 23 2016 referendum. As of June 2017, the pound has declined by around 13 percent against the dollar.

    A weaker currency means prices must be raised to compensate, or indeed products must be subject to "shrinkflation" — an item reducing in size but its cost remaining the same. For instance, Maltesers sharing bags were 121 grams prior to the plebiscite, but have since fallen to a paltry 103g. Family packs of Fish Fingers have likewise been reduced from 12 to 10 fingers per box.

    In April, the Consumer Price Index was up from an annual growth rate of 2.3 percent in March and higher than the 2.6 per cent expansion analysts had forecast. Core inflation, which does not include more volatile prices (such as those for energy and food), also jumped 2.4 percent, up from 1.8 percent previously — the biggest annual increase since March 2013.

    ​There's every indication inflation will continue to rise too, which will not be offset by a rise in wages. In fact, wages are suffering from the "Brexit" effect themselves — while nominal average wages grew by an annual rate of 2.4 percent in the first quarter of 2017, when considered in tandem with inflation figures, wages are actually falling in real terms, with growth scheduled to hit negative in 2017 for the first time since 2014. This bodes ominously for consumer spending, the key driver of UK economic growth since the 2008/9 Financial Crisis.

    A protester wears a mask depicting Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during a demonstration organised by Oxfam in Giardini Naxos, Sicily, Italy, May 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Tony Gentile
    Theresa May's Week of Dismay Continues as UK GDP Puts It Last in G7 for Growth

    The UK is also facing a severe labor shortage — and already suffering the initial inklings of such a crisis. In its annual report on immigration to the UK, published February, the ONS noted that in the three months following the referendum, migrants from many European countries living in the UK fled the country. In particular the number of Eastern Europeans leaving the UK rose by almost a third, to 39,000. Also that month, it was revealed the UK government had rejected around 30 percent of applications from EU for permanent residency since the referendum. The shortage of EU workers is felt most palpably in sectors such as accountancy, cleaning and computing.

    Moreover, many fear this dearth is but the tip of the iceberg — in April, a UK National Federation of Self Employed and Small Businesses report suggests 59 percent of small businesses with EU workers are worried about accessing people with the right skills, and 54 percent angst over growing their businesses, once Brexit is actually enacted, specifically due to the impact of seceding on access to EU migrant workers.

    The May REC Report on jobs, based on a comprehensive survey of recruiters, also showed  the availability of permanent and temporary candidates fell at the fastest pace in 16 months in April — and vacancies have risen "markedly," with respondents noting a shortage of suitable applicants for more than 60 different types of role. Around 38 percent of firms surveyed reported a lower number of permanent candidates available in the month, in every region of the country. The most rapid expansion of vacancies was documented in the south of England.

    Nationwide's house price data analysis also showed a fall of 0.2 percent in May, following hot on the housing heels of April's 0.4 percent drop. This slightly exceeded economist consensus. The bank attributed the fall to the collapsing pound stifling demand. Data from the Bank of England also shows mortgage lending grew by US$3.47 billion (£2.7 billion) in April, the lowest figure since April 2016. In all, 64,645 home loans were approved in April, the lowest monthly figure since September, and below economists' forecasts.

    Related:

    UK Political Party Manifestos 'Hide Truth' About Brexit Realities
    Coffee Industry 'Espressos' Concern Over 'Brewtal' Brexit Effect
    The Brexit Effect: UK Scientists Risk Becoming Bit-Players, Prospect Union Warns
    Messi Business: The Brexit Effect Could Close UK's Door to Footballers
    Tags:
    GDP growth, UK economy, shrinkflation, economics, Brexit, economic growth, growth, economy, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok