Manchester Police Cordon Off Area Over Suspicious Vehicle in Bombing Probe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On May 22, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, killing 22 people and injuring over 120. In the wake of the attack, the national election campaign was suspended for several days and only resumed on Thursday.

"Police investigating the attack at the Manchester Arena are continuing to track the movements of Salman Abedi between 18 and 22 May and have located a car on Devell Court, not far from Banff Road that we believe may be significant to the investigation. Officers are currently at the location and are assessing the car. There is a 100m cordon in place around the Banff Road area as a precaution, and we are asking people to avoid the area," the police said in a statement.