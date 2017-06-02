Register
12:40 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A group of migrants off an incoming train walk down a platform as they are accompanied by the police at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark near Malmo

    'Send Me Instead!' Swedes Volunteer to Replace Rejected Refugees

    © AFP 2017/ TT NEWS AGENCY / STIG-AKE JONSSON
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (145)
    118721

    With the Swedish authorities resolute to continue deportations of rejected asylum seekers as planned despite the surge of sectarian violence in the Middle East, a new trend emerged among compassionate Swedish social media users. Refugee campaigners and sympathizers offer themselves for deportation in lieu of refugees.

    Migrants in Stockholm
    © AP Photo/ David Keyton
    It's Official: Most Refugee 'Children' in Sweden Revealed to Be Adults
    Swedish Twitter users volunteer to be expelled so that one of the asylum seekers can take their place in Sweden. The social media campaign, which runs under the hashtag #skickamigistället ("Send me instead") is a public response to Sweden's determination to continue the expulsion of rejected asylum seekers to Afghanistan despite the recent wave of terrorist attacks.

    By taking snapshots of themselves wielding hashtagged papers, enthusiastic Swedes offer themselves to replace people who were denied asylum in Sweden as a protest against the "unfair" and "inhumane" expulsions.

    ​​"Let my children live and send me instead," Liberal municipal politician Tina Höstlycke, who is a member of the city council in the town of Mölndal, tweeted.

    ​Another user, who also requested to be expelled, wrote that it was "totally absurd" to expel young people to a country that is deemed "too dangerous" for Swedish citizens.

    ​However, the campaigners' enthusiasm was met with criticism and sarcasm, with some users offering the volunteers a ride to Stockholm Arlanda Airport.

    Following a deadly blast in central Kabul, which claimed almost 100 lives, Germany said it had postponed a scheduled deportation flight of rejected Afghan asylum seekers. The bombing killed one Afghan guard at the German embassy and wounded two embassy staff.

    A view from the sea to the harbour and market place of Helsinki
    © AFP 2017/ JUSSI NOUSIAINEN / LEHTIKUVA
    Finland Paves Way for Mass Deportations of Migrants, Igniting Protests
    The bomb attack stirred a fiery debate in Sweden, where campaigners gathered outside a Migration Board office in southern Sweden to protest the deportation of around two dozen Afghans with a chartered flight.

    While Sweden avoids deporting people to war-ravaged Syria, each decision on expulsion to Afghanistan is taken on an individual basis. In December 2016, the Migration Board reported that the security situation in the country had deteriorated, yet insisted that at least some of the provinces were safe.

    Swedish refugee rights campaigners (such as the Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups, FARR, or Vi står inte ut) have repeatedly called on authorities to suspend all deportations to Afghanistan and all deportations of minors who came to Sweden without parents or guardians.

    Last year alone, the Migration Board processed 12,168 Afghan asylum applications, 4,152 of which were rejected in the first instance. In 2015, around 23,000 unaccompanied minors from Afghanistan applied for asylum in Sweden.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (145)

    Related:

    Swedish Horsewomen Saddled With Refugee Kids to Promote Integration
    Like a House of Cards: 'Cheap' Modular Homes Flop in Sweden
    Tags:
    deportation, refugee children, Afghanistan, Middle East, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok