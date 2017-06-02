Over Half of French Have Confidence in President Macron

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Fifty-seven percent of the French trust recently elected President Emmanuel Macron either completely or mostly, while Prime Minister Edouard enjoys the trust of 49 percent of respondents, a poll showed Thursday.

According to a poll by Kantar Sofres for Le Figaro Magazine, Macron's confidence rating is higher than that of his predecessor Francois Hollande in the beginning of his term (55 percent), but lower than Nicolas Sarkozy's results in 2007 (64 percent).

Philippe's rating was much higher than that of his predecessor Bernard Cazeneuve, who began his term as a prime minister with 32 percent confidence rating in 2016, and slightly better than Manuel Valls' 46 percent in 2014, almost similar to Jean-Marc Ayrault's 50 percent in 2012, but much lower than Edouard Balladur's 73 percent in 1993.

Macron assumed office on May 14, after winning the presidential runoff on May 7, with 66.1 percent, against National Front leader Marine Le Pen.