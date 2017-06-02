Register
02 June 2017
    Then-French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron attends a political rally for his recently launched political movement, En Marche!, or Forward!, in Paris, France, July 12, 2016.

    En Garde! Macron Trolls Trump, Wants to ‘Make Our Planet Great Again’

    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    340524

    French President Emmanuel Macron has slammed his American counterpart with a thinly veiled series of takedowns aimed at the Orange Man in the White House for his exit from the Paris Climate Accords.

    "If we do nothing, our children will know a world of migrations, of wars, of shortage. A dangerous world," said Macron to open his English-language statement, referring to the controversial theory that climate change is a national security risk.

    "It is a mistake both for the US and the planet," Macron went on to say. "Tonight I wish to tell the United States that France believes in you. The world believes in you. I know that you are a great nation."

    U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave outside Air Force One before returning to Washington D.C. at Sigonella Air Force Base in Sigonella, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    'We're Getting Out': Trump Yanks US From Paris Climate Deal

    Maybe Macron meant that he didn't believe American needed to be made Great Again. Maybe he meant that Trump had already Made America Great Again in his first five months in office. It seems more likely that it was the first one. 

    Macron then called for those upset by Trump keeping his promise to exit the agreement to flee to France, like the Lost Generation expatriate novelists of the 1920s. "To all scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, responsible citizens who were disappointed by the decision of the President of the United States, I want to say that they will find in France a second homeland. I call on them, come and work here with us; work on common solutions with us."

    One of Trump's central stated reasons for pulling out of the Paris Accords was that it would allegedly export American jobs from the US to foreign countries. In that context Macron's statement seems a subtle jab — well, maybe not that subtle.

    Oxfam activists wearing masks of the leaders of the G7 summit; from left, Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stage a demonstration in Giardini Naxos, near the venue of the G7 summit in the Sicilian town of Taormina, southern Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Paolo Santalucia
    Germany, France, Italy Say Paris Climate Accord 'Cannot be Renegotiated'

    "I reaffirm clearly that the Paris agreement remains irreversible and will be implemented, not just by France, but by all the other nations. Over the coming hours, I will have the opportunity to speak with our main partners to define a common strategy and to define new initiatives. I already know that I can count on them."

    "I call on you to remain confident. We will succeed — because we are fully committed. Because wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility: Make Our Planet Great Again."

    MOPGA? Doesn't roll off the tongue quite as well, admittedly. However, it seems Macron is doubling down on it.

