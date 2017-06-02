En Garde! Macron Trolls Trump, Wants to ‘Make Our Planet Great Again’

We all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again. pic.twitter.com/IIWmLEtmxj — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 1, 2017

"If we do nothing, our children will know a world of migrations, of wars, of shortage. A dangerous world," said Macron to open his English-language statement, referring to the controversial theory that climate change is a national security risk.

"It is a mistake both for the US and the planet," Macron went on to say. "Tonight I wish to tell the United States that France believes in you. The world believes in you. I know that you are a great nation."

Maybe Macron meant that he didn't believe American needed to be made Great Again. Maybe he meant that Trump had already Made America Great Again in his first five months in office. It seems more likely that it was the first one.

Macron then called for those upset by Trump keeping his promise to exit the agreement to flee to France, like the Lost Generation expatriate novelists of the 1920s. "To all scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, responsible citizens who were disappointed by the decision of the President of the United States, I want to say that they will find in France a second homeland. I call on them, come and work here with us; work on common solutions with us."

One of Trump's central stated reasons for pulling out of the Paris Accords was that it would allegedly export American jobs from the US to foreign countries. In that context Macron's statement seems a subtle jab — well, maybe not that subtle.

"I reaffirm clearly that the Paris agreement remains irreversible and will be implemented, not just by France, but by all the other nations. Over the coming hours, I will have the opportunity to speak with our main partners to define a common strategy and to define new initiatives. I already know that I can count on them."

"I call on you to remain confident. We will succeed — because we are fully committed. Because wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility: Make Our Planet Great Again."

MOPGA? Doesn't roll off the tongue quite as well, admittedly. However, it seems Macron is doubling down on it.