MEPs Slam Trump's Move on Climate Change as 'Terrific Blow, Backward Looking'

Trump refused to endorse the Paris climate change agreement, which came into force November 2016 when he joined other world leaders at the G7 summit, May 26/27. Trump has been critical of the strict emission targets of the accord and its effects on the manufacturing sector in the US. At the summit, he signaled that he would exit the Paris accord.

The Paris accord aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions worldwide and hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 °C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels.

Trump's decision to withdraw from #ParisAgreement is a historic blow to the future of humanity — @giannipittella 🌍➡️https://t.co/oCnuPyxiau pic.twitter.com/v7p6mc55Dt — S&D Group (@TheProgressives) 31 May 2017

​"It seems clear now that president Donald Trump will soon announce the United States' withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement. This is a historic and terrific blow to the future of humanity and the next generations. It actually does not come as a surprise as we have come to expect nothing better from Trump and 'Trumpism.' The world is now more fragile," said Socialists and Democrats Group President Gianni Pittella.

'Critical Importance'

"It is astonishing that Trump is considering pulling out of one of the most important global tasks ahead of us in fighting climate change. Trump's action is both economically and environmentally backward looking," said Greens/European Free Alliance MEP and member of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety, Bas Eickhout.

As Trump pulls out of #ParisAgreement, all parties must now stand together https://t.co/qDJPL9dTgH pic.twitter.com/qlSOc0jgh6 — Greens in the EP (@GreensEP) 31 May 2017

​"At the latest G7 summit it already became clear how alone Trump stands. Now he is close to pulling out of the Paris Agreement, he chooses to stand together with Syria and Nicaragua. We need all parties to stand together. France and Germany in particular have key roles to play with regard to the next UN climate conference. It's of critical importance that financial support for the climate fund does not cease," said Eickhout.

If US withdrawal confirmed #EU will lead the global fight against climate change with even greater determination #ParisAgreement @EPPGroup — Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) 1 June 2017

"Whatever his decision, the Paris Agreement will survive Donald Trump because the rest of the world will continue and stick to its commitment. The agreement will not only survive Trump but, as a cornerstone of international climate policy, will survive us all. It will continue to guide the world when nobody is speaking about Donald Trump anymore," said Peter Liese MEP, European People's Party Group spokesman in the Environment Committee of the European Parliament.