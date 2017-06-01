Register
20:03 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Trump smiles as he is introduced to speak to U.S. military troops and their families at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Sigonella, Italy.

    MEPs Slam Trump's Move on Climate Change as 'Terrific Blow, Backward Looking'

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 4720

    MEPs have said US President Donald Trump's threat to withdraw from the Paris Climate Change Agreement is a "terrific blow to the future of humanity and the next generations" and "economically and environmentally backward looking."

    Trump refused to endorse the Paris climate change agreement, which came into force November 2016 when he joined other world leaders at the G7 summit, May 26/27. Trump has been critical of the strict emission targets of the accord and its effects on the manufacturing sector in the US. At the summit, he signaled that he would exit the Paris accord.

    The Paris accord aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions worldwide and hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 °C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels.

    ​"It seems clear now that president Donald Trump will soon announce the United States' withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement. This is a historic and terrific blow to the future of humanity and the next generations. It actually does not come as a surprise as we have come to expect nothing better from Trump and 'Trumpism.' The world is now more fragile," said Socialists and Democrats Group President Gianni Pittella.

    'Critical Importance'

    "It is astonishing that Trump is considering pulling out of one of the most important global tasks ahead of us in fighting climate change. Trump's action is both economically and environmentally backward looking," said Greens/European Free Alliance MEP and member of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety, Bas Eickhout.

    ​"At the latest G7 summit it already became clear how alone Trump stands. Now he is close to pulling out of the Paris Agreement, he chooses to stand together with Syria and Nicaragua. We need all parties to stand together. France and Germany in particular have key roles to play with regard to the next UN climate conference. It's of critical importance that financial support for the climate fund does not cease," said Eickhout.

    "Whatever his decision, the Paris Agreement will survive Donald Trump because the rest of the world will continue and stick to its commitment. The agreement will not only survive Trump but, as a cornerstone of international climate policy, will survive us all. It will continue to guide the world when nobody is speaking about Donald Trump anymore," said Peter Liese MEP, European People's Party Group spokesman in the Environment Committee of the European Parliament.

    Related:

    Climate Accord Pullout & White House Shakeup: Has Candidate Trump Resurfaced?
    Was Trump Right to Pull Out of Paris Climate Agreement?
    Trump to Announce Decision on Paris Climate Pact on Thursday Afternoon
    EU, China, India to Take Lead on Climate if Trump Leaves Paris Agreement
    Tags:
    Paris Agreement, Paris climate talks, MEPs, environment, climate change, Paris Climate Deal, G7 Summit, Socialists and Democrats (S&D) Group, Greens/European Free Alliance, European Parliament, European People's Party, G7, Gianni Pitella, Donald Trump, Germany, Europe, Paris, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok