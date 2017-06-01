Register
20:03 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    French soldiers patrol in front of the Eiffel Tower

    France Accused of 'Disproportionate' Use of Emergency Powers

    © AFP 2017/ BERTRAND GUAY
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5730

    Human rights groups claim that the use of emergency powers in France, following a series of terrorist attacks has led to "disproportionate and unnecessary restrictions of the right to freedom of assembly" in violation of the French motto "liberte egalite fraternite."

    According to a new report from Amnesty International, in 2016, the French authorities banned dozens of public assemblies using emergency powers and placed restrictions on hundreds of individuals to prevent them from exercising their right to freedom of assembly.

    ​"Individuals not linked in any way to acts of terrorism are getting caught in the cross-hairs of the emergency measures. This report shows the disproportionate use of emergency powers to restrict the right to freedom of assembly in situations unrelated to any specific threat of attacks on the general population. Moreover, the report shows that French authorities often relied on unnecessarily resource-intensive strategies and used force disproportionately when policing public assemblies," Amnesty said. 

    Between 14 November 2015, when the French government declared a state of emergency, and 5 May 2017, prefects issued 155 measures banning public assemblies using the additional powers conferred on them by the state of emergency. On numerous occasions, they also banned or imposed wide-ranging restrictions on public assemblies by resorting to their ordinary powers.

    ​"There are concerns as to whether such broad and sweeping measures and the restrictions they imposed on the right to freedom of peaceful assembly were necessary and proportionate in pursuit of the legitimate aim of maintaining public order. More generally, Amnesty International is concerned by the use of emergency powers to impose restrictions on human rights which did not appear to be strictly required by the exigencies of the situation," the report said.

    "The European Court of Human Rights (European Court) has on numerous occasions affirmed that the right to freedom of peaceful assembly covers meetings on public thoroughfares and in enclosed places or privately owned premises, as well as both static meetings and public processions. It is a right that can be exercised both by individual participants and by those organizing the assembly," Amnesty said.

    Under French law, the police officials or mayors responsible for receiving notification of a public assembly can issue a decree banning a particular public assembly if they consider it is likely to disrupt public order.

    A photo taken on November 17, 2015 in Paris shows the Eiffel Tower illuminated with the colors of the French national flag in tribute to the victims of the November 13 Paris terror attacks.
    © AFP 2017/ Bertrand Guay
    A photo taken on November 17, 2015 in Paris shows the Eiffel Tower illuminated with the colors of the French national flag in tribute to the victims of the November 13 Paris terror attacks.

    According to Amnesty, under the state of emergency currently in force, prefects can ban public assemblies on vaguely formulated grounds. They can ban, for example, public assemblies in enclosed or privately owned venues (reunions) on the grounds that they are likely to "provoke or encourage disorder." They can also restrict the movement of persons in specific areas with the effect of preventing public assemblies.

    Amnesty International is calling on the French authorities to use their powers to ban public assemblies only as a measure of last resort. They must ensure that any prohibition complies with the criteria of necessity and proportionality set out in international human rights law.

    Related:

    Terror Threat Level Remains 'Very High' in France - Prime Minister
    'All Is Not Done': Terror Takes Center Stage as France Prepares for Election
    Russian Parliament Calls on France to Take Part in Anti-Terror Coalition
    France Charges Brussels Bombing Suspect Over Paris Terror Attacks
    Tags:
    public assembly, emergency powers, terror threat, terror, emergency, terrorism, human rights, protests, ban, security, Nice Truck Attack, November 13, 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Amnesty International, Francois Hollande, Europe, Paris, Nice, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok