France Finds No Traces of Russian Hackers in Attack on Macron's Campaign

According to ANSSI Director General Guillaume Poupard, the hacker attack on Macron's campaign "was so generic and simple that it could have been practically anyone."

He told AP that it "means that we can imagine that it was a person who did this alone. They could be in any country."

The French cybersecurity agency has been investigating the attack.

Previously, it was claimed that Russian hacking group called APT28 was responsible for the cyberattack on Macron's presidential campaign.

