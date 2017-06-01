Afghan Refugees Deportation Should Be Evaluated Individually - Merkel

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The chancellor noted that the security situation, among other issues, is being monitored by the Foreign Ministry.

"As for the deportation of refugees, who are rejected an asylum in Germany, the previous day showed that we should thoroughly consider and analyze the security situation, even in every single province… And focus on those refugees who committed crimes in Germany and scrutinize each case individually," Merkel said at a press conference.

On Wednesday, a powerful blast in the busy diplomatic quarter of central Kabul claimed the lives of up to 90 people and injured 380 more, according to media reports. The Daesh terrorist group, which is outlawed in many countries, claimed responsibility for the explosion.