French Prosecution Opens Preliminary Probe Into Macron's Cabinet Minister

PARIS (Sputnik) — Ferrand has been in the spotlight since late May, when the French weekly Canard Enchaine satirical newspaper published an article that raised ethical concerns over the minister's activities as a head of a non-profit health insurance company in the Brittany region six years ago. In particular, according to the newspaper, Ferrand’s partner and ex-wife were able to win contracts from the fund while Ferrand was its head. Ferrand’s partner also rented office space for the fund, later securing a business loan with the help of the rental income from the organization.

"This investigation will permit performing a complete analysis of the facts, and to research, whether the law violation took place," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office had previously refused to open an investigation. On Wednesday, the Anticor anti-corruption association filed a complaint with the office saying "there cannot be no prosecution."