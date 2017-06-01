Register
18:32 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Money

    What Happens When MEPs Spend $45Mln Yearly Without a Single Receipt

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5120

    Campaign groups are calling for a fundamental review of the European Parliament expenses system after it was revealed that Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) are allegedly using their office allowances to rent domestic office space from their own homes, political parties, or in some cases not renting anything at all.

    An investigation by a group of 48 journalists, representing all 28 EU member states, and published by Investigative Reporting Denmark (IRD), has found that although each MEP gets US$4875 every month, mainly to fund an office in their own country, the offices for 249 MEPs do not exist or "seem nowhere to be found."

    Members of the European Parliament take part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, December 14, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Vincent Kessler
    MEPs Claim $43.5 Million in Expenses With 'No Checks, No Audits' - Report

    MEPs are entitled to a number of allowances designed to help carry out their mandate under the General Expenditure Allowance (GEA), which is meant for office expenses related to their work as a MEP, such as rental costs for constituency office space, phone bills, or office supplies. The total cost to the European Parliament of the allowances amounts to US$43.5 million each year.

    However, according to IRD, there are at least 41 cases where MEPs pay rent to national political parties or even to their own personal accounts. In 249 cases, MEPs either said they have no offices, refused to reveal their addresses, or the location of the offices could not otherwise be tracked.

    "According to our research, in Germany alone eight MEPs from different political parties are themselves the owners of the buildings where their national offices are located," the RID report said.

    ​"Among them is Manfred Weber, the chairman of the center-right European People's Party group, the biggest group in the EU parliament. His local office sits in an annex to his private home in a small village in the Bavarian country side, far away from the more populated areas of his region. Weber left questions on this issue unanswered," IRD said.

    "This is what happens when MEPs can collectively spend €40 million [US$45 million] of taxpayers' money every year without having to produce a single receipt", said Nick Aiossa, Policy Officer at Transparency International EU.

    "It should be obvious that the lack of transparency and control around these allowances make them vulnerable to abuse. Today's revelations are ample proof of that. This allowance has rules in place and it is not meant to serve as an additional salary, a way to personally enrich themselves, nor subsidize domestic political parties. It is time for the Parliament to take action to instil high-levels of trust in the institution," said Aiossa. 

    Related:

    MEPs Claim $43.5 Million in Expenses With 'No Checks, No Audits' - Report
    Calls for European Parliament to End Proxy Nepotism, Expenses 'Fiddles'
    Growing Anger Over MEPs' US$44 Million Hidden 'Gravy Train' Expenses Claims
    Tags:
    MEPs, expenses, Transparency International, Manfred Weber, Europe, Strasbourg, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok