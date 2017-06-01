AEB Sees No Risk of Political Instability in Russia - CEO

© Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev AEB Views Economic Situation in Russia as Difficult, but Stable

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The Association of European Businesses (AEB) in Russia considers the country to be politically stable and sees no dramatic changes upcoming, the association's CEO Frank Schauff told Sputnik Thursday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

"From our point of view, the country is stable. We do not see any dramatic changes upcoming," Schauff said, answering whether he saw any risks of political destabilization in Russia.

The Association of European Businesses represents interests of the European companies conducting business in Russia. The organizations is engaged in promotion of business activities and economic integration between Russia and the European Union, as well as in improvement of business and trade environment.

SPIEF, held in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg between Thursday and Saturday, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues. Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.