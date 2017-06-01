EU's Current Demand for Russian Gas Renders Nord Stream 2 Insufficient - CEO

© AFP 2017/ Kirill Kudryavtsev Eastern European States Trying to Derail Russo-German Nord Stream 2 Project

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will not be able to satisfy the European Union's demand for Russian gas if it continues at the current pace, Gazprom energy company CEO Alexey Miller said Thursday.

"There are 2.5 years left before Nord Stream 2 is put into operation. If the growth rate of demand for Russian gas continues at the same pace, as we have seen in the last year and a half, then in my opinion Nord Stream 2 will not be enough to satisfy the urgent demand for Russian gas in the European market," Miller said.

Noted that gas supplies from Norway, the Netherlands and Qatar have decreased as Russian exports have grown during the same period.

Miller also specified that Gazprom's deliveries of 543 million cubic meters of gas to Europe as of June 1 equaled average daily deliveries during the winter.

He spoke at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)