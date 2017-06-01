Ukraine Seeks to Seize Gazprom's Foreign Assets to Claim Anti-Monopoly Fine

KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukraine will seek the seizure of Gazprom's foreign assets to claim its anti-monopoly fine of $6.4 billion, Ukraine's Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko said Thursday.

"Recognizing that there are no assets worth 172 billion hryvinia that would have belonged to Gazprom on the territory of Ukraine, we will move to other countries where the are relevant assets and funds," Petrenko told reporters.

A two-year loan was provided by Moscow to Kiev back in 2013 in Eurobonds, but in 2015 the new government refused to pay it back and demanded that it be restructured.

The sides could not reach a compromise and Ukraine said a technical default on the debt could not be ruled out. In February 2016, Russia filed a lawsuit against Ukraine at London's High Court of Justice, demanding repayment on the loan.

In late-March, the Court ruled against holding a full trial on Ukraine’s $3 billion debt to Russia as Kiev had no justifiable defense for failing to pay it back.

The Russian Finance Ministry said that Moscow considers the ruling as "final and obligatory." Nevertheless, Kiev said it would contest the ruling in the Court of Appeal in London.