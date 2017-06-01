Register
15:30 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Emergency services attend the scene, after an attack by a truck at a Christmas market, in Berlin.

    Germany Invents New Barrier That Breaks Down Terrorist Trucks

    © AP Photo/ AP
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 102 0 0

    A newly invented rotation barrier could help prevent terrorist attacks in the future. In contrast to concrete blocks which rather play a symbolic role in the protection of the population, the barrier starts rotating after a collision with a vehicle and stops it.

    Armed police officers patrol the streets near Southwark Cathedral ahead of the funeral of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the recent Westminster attack, in central London, Britain April 10, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    British Police 'Trained to Shoot Truck Drivers' After Berlin and Nice Attacks
    Europe has been hit by a series of truck attacks over the last few months. The attacks claimed the lives of dozens of people, but security measures still remain insufficient.

    For instance, concrete blocks, which are placed around crowded places and are supposed to protect people, not only do not fulfill their function, but can also themselves be turned into a deadly weapon. Therefore, in the prevention of terrorist attacks, they rather play a symbolic role.

    Taking this into account, German entrepreneur Ernst Bienko has developed a barrier that can effectively stop a running truck.
    After the vehicle rams into the barrier, the latter remains almost at the same place.

    "As a result of the collision, it does not get uncontrolled acceleration and therefore does not create a new potential danger," Bienko said.

    A patent application for this type of barrier has already been filed. The entrepreneur has not yet revealed the costs of its production.

    Terrorists more and more often use their vehicles to carry out "ramming attacks," in which trucks are used as a brutal weapon against crowds of people. The first such attack took place in July 2016 in Nice, France. A terrorist rammed a truck into a large crowd watching a fireworks display in Nice to mark the Bastille Day holiday.

    A man takes a picture of flowers on the fence by Ahlens department store following Friday's attack in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 9, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Philip O'Connor
    Belgian National Killed in Stockholm Truck Attack
    In December 2016, a Tunisian asylum seeker drove a truck into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others. The 24-year-old was shot dead a few days later by police in Milan, Italy.

    On March 22, 2017, a man hit several people while driving on Westminster Bridge in the center of London before attempting to enter the Houses of Parliament, armed with a knife. After stabbing a police officer, who was later confirmed dead at the scene, the 52-year-old attacker was shot. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

    On April 7, a stolen truck rammed into a crowd on a major pedestrian street in Sweden's capital, Stockholm. At least four people were killed and over a dozen were injured as a result.

    Related:

    Swedish Police Confirm Suspect in Truck Terror Attack 39-Year-Old Uzbek Native
    Swedish Police Make an Arrest in Truck Terror Attack
    Four Policemen Injured in Truck Ramming Attack Amid Protests in Mexico
    Tags:
    protection, barrier, terrorism, truck attack, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Call Me Maybe
    Call Me Maybe
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok