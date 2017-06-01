Germany Invents New Barrier That Breaks Down Terrorist Trucks

Europe has been hit by a series of truck attacks over the last few months . The attacks claimed the lives of dozens of people, but security measures still remain insufficient.

For instance, concrete blocks, which are placed around crowded places and are supposed to protect people, not only do not fulfill their function, but can also themselves be turned into a deadly weapon. Therefore, in the prevention of terrorist attacks, they rather play a symbolic role.

Taking this into account, German entrepreneur Ernst Bienko has developed a barrier that can effectively stop a running truck.

After the vehicle rams into the barrier, the latter remains almost at the same place.

"As a result of the collision, it does not get uncontrolled acceleration and therefore does not create a new potential danger," Bienko said.

A patent application for this type of barrier has already been filed. The entrepreneur has not yet revealed the costs of its production.

Terrorists more and more often use their vehicles to carry out "ramming attacks," in which trucks are used as a brutal weapon against crowds of people. The first such attack took place in July 2016 in Nice, France. A terrorist rammed a truck into a large crowd watching a fireworks display in Nice to mark the Bastille Day holiday.

In December 2016, a Tunisian asylum seeker drove a truck into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others. The 24-year-old was shot dead a few days later by police in Milan, Italy.

On March 22, 2017, a man hit several people while driving on Westminster Bridge in the center of London before attempting to enter the Houses of Parliament, armed with a knife. After stabbing a police officer, who was later confirmed dead at the scene, the 52-year-old attacker was shot. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

On April 7, a stolen truck rammed into a crowd on a major pedestrian street in Sweden's capital, Stockholm. At least four people were killed and over a dozen were injured as a result.