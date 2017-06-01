Register
15:30 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A protester wears a mask depicting Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during a demonstration organised by Oxfam in Giardini Naxos, Sicily, Italy, May 25, 2017.

    Theresa May's Week of Dismay Continues as UK GDP Puts It Last in G7 for Growth

    © REUTERS/ Tony Gentile
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 2820

    It's not the best of times for UK Prime Minister Theresa May - not only is she losing the huge landslide that she held at the start of the election campaign, she is also faced with the UK's current Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figure putting the country at the bottom of the G7 list.

    British pounds
    © Photo: Pixabay
    UK Consumers Face Income Declines Amid Higher Inflation, Slower GDP
    The GDP figures, published by Canada on May 31, confirmed what many financial experts and economists already knew. The UK's 0.2 percent growth in the first quarter of 2017 put it next to Italy as the slowest-growing in the league table of the world's advanced economies. 

    The figures published showed that the UK economy had been slightly sluggish, house prices fell for the third consecutive month in May, and this is the first time since 2009. Figures for May 2017 also suggested that consumers were feeling the financial pressure, with inflation rising to 2.7 percent, its highest level since September 2013.

    ​However, forecasts by the Bank of England have suggested inflation will continue to rise, despite weak growth in wages.

    "My hunch is that in 2017-18 we will see higher near-term inflation, plus a greater rotation of growth away from consumer spending and towards investment and net trade," said Michael Saunders, a member of the rate-setting monetary policy committee, in a recent interview. 

    Moody's, a credit ratings agency said that this current slump in the UK's GDP result could be down to Brexit and that Britian's leaving of the EU has caused this slowdown.

    "Moody's still expects weaker growth as investment spending slows as Brexit negotiations get under way and consumers feel the impact of accelerating inflation," a spokesperson from Moody's said.

    ​Other countries on the other hand appear to be doing quite well — Canada for example, where gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 3.7 percent in the first three months of the year.

    According to experts this was helped by the boost to household spending and a turnaround in business investment.

    Related:

    UK Consumers Face Income Declines Amid Higher Inflation, Slower GDP
    After Q1 GDP Slowdown, UK Economy Requires Policy Action to Avoid Stagflation
    UK Not Meeting 2% of GDP NATO Defense Spending Requirement
    UK Inflation Hits Two-Year High, Raising Outlook on GDP
    Tags:
    UK economy, GDP, economic growth, investment, inflation, UK General Election 2017, UK general election, Bank of England, G7, Moody's, Theresa May, European Union, Britain, Canada, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Call Me Maybe
    Call Me Maybe
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok