Register
15:30 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Flag of Italy

    Italy Exports to Russia May Reach 70% of Pre-Sanction Level in 2017

    CC0 / /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (60)
    0 8220

    The level of Italian exports to Russia is expected to normalize by 70 percent this year, Director of the Association of Italian entrepreneurs in Russia told Sputnik on Thursday.

    Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni listens to questions during a media conference at the end of an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, March 10, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Italy Would Support Extension of Anti-Russia Sanctions, Prime Minister Says
    ST PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The level of Italian exports to Russia is expected to normalize by 70 percent this year, compared with figures before EU sanctions were imposed, amounting to almost 8 billion euro ($8.98 billion at the current exchange rate), Antonio Piccoli, Director of GIM-Unimpresa, the Association of Italian entrepreneurs in Russia, told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "This year we feel the steep increase [in exports to Russia]. We don't say it's the pre-sanction level, but we are already on this way. We are reaching about seventy percent of the pre-sanction situation. This is not bad, considering Italy lost almost 50 percent when sanctions started … The peak situation we had many years ago when Italy's export to Russia equaled 13 billion euro. Before crisis we reached 10.7 billion of exports to Russia. This year it is forecast some 7, almost 8 billion euro of exports to Russia, we are getting back to good figures," Piccoli said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    An image of the Syrian flag in Damascus
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Italy Gravitates to Russia Recognizing It as Key Player in Ending Syrian War
    Moreover, Italian business entities operating in Russia are against the rollover of sanctions imposed by the European Union, as Moscow's countermeasures are affecting bilateral trade, the director of GIM-Unimpresa, the association of Italian entrepreneurs in Russia, told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "We are against sanctions, those who are working here cannot be not against sanctions. Instinctively, sanctions are getting in the way. Unilateral [EU] sanctions not so much, but Russia's counter-sanctions that change the increase of trade," Antonio Piccoli said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    The Italian official added that the sanctions had significantly hit his country.

    "Italy is one of the countries that lost the most with sanctions," the representative of GIM-Unimpresa added.

    In 2014, the European Union imposed sanctions on Russia citing Moscow's alleged interference in the Ukrainian conflict, which has been repeatedly denied by Russian officials. In response, Russia placed restrictions on imports from the countries that imposed sanctions on it. The embargo was later prolonged as sanctions were extended.

    SPIEF, held in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major business and economic event which will be continue through Saturday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (60)

    Related:

    St. Nicholas Relics to Be Brought to Russia From Italy - Church Official
    Italy Would Support Extension of Anti-Russia Sanctions, Prime Minister Says
    Backfire: Sanctions Against Russia Cost Italy Up to $4.3Bln – Italian MP
    Italy's FM Underscores Importance of Strategic Partnership With Russia
    Tags:
    export, St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2017, European Union, Italy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Call Me Maybe
    Call Me Maybe
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok