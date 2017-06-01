Russian Diplomats Declared Personae Non Gratae to Leave Moldova on Thursday

© Sputnik/ Ruslan Shalapuda Russian Senator Says Moldova Gov't Trying to Worsen Relations With Moscow

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — Five Russian diplomats declared personae non gratae by Chisinau would leave Moldova later on Thursday, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Farit Mukhametshin told Sputnik.

"All the five diplomats, which have been declared personae non gratae, will leave the territory of the republic today during the day, boarding different flights. Thus, they implement the demand of Moldova's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration to leave the country within three days," Mukhametshin said.

On Monday, Moldovan media reported about the decision of Chisinau to expel five Russian diplomats. Later in the day, Mukhametshin confirmed to Sputnik that the embassy had received the relevant note from the Moldovan Foreign Ministry and was studying it. On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it would expel five Moldovan diplomats in response to the Moldovan move.