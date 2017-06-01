Paris Climate Deal Has No Alternatives Even Without Key Signatories - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The effectiveness of the Paris climate deal will be hindered without key signatories but the document does not have an alternative at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"You know that President [Vladimir] Putin was in Paris and signed this convention [in 2016]. Russia attaches great importance to it. At the same time, certainly the effectiveness of implementing this convention without key participants will be difficult, but there is no alternative at the moment," Peskov told reporters.

His comments came after US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would announce whether he was going to pull the United States out of the Paris climate deal on Thursday afternoon.