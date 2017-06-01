Ukraine Should See Economic Effects of Introducing Visa Travel With Russia

"They have been talking about this for a long time and I think they will for a long time. I cannot decide for them and say what they think about this. But the Ukrainian authorities, I think understand all the consequences of the visa regime for Ukraine itself, its economy and citizens," Nebenzya said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.
