Ukraine Should See Economic Effects of Introducing Visa Travel With Russia

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The Ukrainian government should recognize the adverse economic effects of introducing visa travel with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Nebenzya told Sputnik on Thursday.

"They have been talking about this for a long time and I think they will for a long time. I cannot decide for them and say what they think about this. But the Ukrainian authorities, I think understand all the consequences of the visa regime for Ukraine itself, its economy and citizens," Nebenzya said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

