Italian Parliament's Lower Chamber Votes in Favor of Bill on Budget Expenses

ROME (Sputnik) — The lower chamber of the Italian parliament on Wednesday backed the bill on amendments for the reduction of budget deficit proposed by the Italian government.

The government received a vote of confidence from 315 lawmakers, while 142 were against.

The proposed amendments, which still have to be passed by the Senate, would help save 3.4 billion euros (roughly $3.8 billion), which was one of the the European Commission's requirements.

The European Commission in February asked Rome to cut the country's 2017 budget deficit, with Italy pledging to fight against tax evasion and reduce state expenditures to meet the requirement.