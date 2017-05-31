Register
    Chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko

    It Is High Time to Establish Russia-France Counterterrorism Group - Russian MP

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Europe
    The establishment of a Russian-French working group on combating terrorism is timely and right, and both sides are now working on its composition and regulations, Russian parliament's upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko said Wednesday.

    French President Emmanuel Macron (R) speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) in the Galerie des Batailles (Gallery of Battles) as they arrive for a joint press conference at the Chateau de Versailles before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries in Versailles, France, May 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stephane De Sakutin/Pool
    Putin's Visit: Macron Seeks 'To Ensure Equilibrium' in Relations With Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the week, during their meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron expressed the intention to create a working group on countering terrorism.

    "This is a very positive signal, the understanding of the necessity of joining efforts in the fight against terrorism is coming. The fact that the presidents of Russia and France made this decision is very well-timed and right," Matvienko told reporters.

    According to Matvienko, the sides are now working on the issue of the composition of this working group and its work regulations in practical terms.

    Matvienko added that the establishment of a working group on combating terrorism would allow both legislators to coordinate their efforts not only on international platforms, but also to determine the role and place of Russian and French parliamentarians in this process, especially given the very constructive cooperation of the parliaments of the two countries.

