21:20 GMT +331 May 2017
    EU Parliament Head Concerned Over Possible US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Deal

    © Flickr/ jo.schz
    European Parliament President Antonio Tajani expressed concern on Wednesday over the possible US withdrawal from the Paris agreement on climate change, adding that countering global warming was a major challenge for all countries.

    Global warming
    Pixabay
    EU Commission Lacks 'Plan B' on Climate Deal as Trump Reviews US Position
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced that he will make a decision about whether the United States will remain in Paris Climate Agreement in the coming days. According to media reports, he has decided to withdraw from the accord.

    "I am very concerned by the US administration’s possible withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. The fight against global warming is a major challenge which concerns all nations. It is our moral duty to leave a safer, healthier planet to future generations," Tajani said as quoted by the parliament.

    The Paris climate agreement within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, championed by former US President Barack Obama, was signed in 2015 by 195 countries and ratified by 147. It aims to hold the increase in average global temperature to below 2 degrees above pre-industrial level by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with all the signatory states agreeing to reduce or limit their greenhouse gas emissions.

    Syria and Nicaragua are reportedly the only two states who didn't sign the climate agreement.

