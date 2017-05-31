Serbian President Vows to Keep Territorial Unity Including Kosovo at Inaguration

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — On April 2, Vucic won the country’s presidential election, receiving over 55 percent of votes.

"I swear to devote all my efforts to preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Serbia, including Kosovo and Metohija as its integral part, as well as to exercising human rights and freedoms and rights and freedoms of the minorities… and that I will honestly and responsibly perform my duties," Vucic told the citizens in front of the parliament, the Skupstina.

The ceremony took place on the square in front of the parliament building, which was attended by government members, Church leadership, Republika Srpska’s President Milorad Dodik and other officials. Outgoing President Tomislav Nikolic handed over the presidential standard and seal during the awarding procedure.