Gas Supplies to Germany Reached 22.3 Bcm Since Year Start - Gazprom

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian energy giant Gazprom has supplied 22.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Germany since the start of 2017, which is 15.7 percent more than in the same period in 2016, Gazprom said in a statement Wednesday.

"From January 1 to May 30, 2017, Gazprom supplied to the German market 22.3 billion cubic meters of gas — 3 billion cubic meters, or 15.7 percent, more than in the same period last year," the statement after a meeting between Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Uniper SE CEO Klaus Schaefer said.