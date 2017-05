© REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins Flaming Thunder Drills Involving 5 NATO States' Servicemen Start in Lithuania

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The drills, which are set to last until June 22, aim at testing ability of the personnel to be deployed in a potential crisis zone in the shortest time, the Sofia Globe media outlet reported.

The exercises are led by the 20th Armoured Brigade from the United Kingdom and comprise about 2,000 troops and 500 vehicles from 11 NATO states, in particular, Albania, Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The drills are set to be conducted mainly in Bulgaria, Greece and Romania.