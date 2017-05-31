Majority of French Want 2 Macron Gov't Ministers Involved in Scandals to Quit

PARIS (Sputnik) – A total of 70 percent of respondents think that Richard Ferrand, the French minister for territorial development, should resign over ambiguous affairs dug up by the media, the poll's results revealed, while about 60 percent would rather see the European Affairs chief Marielle de Sarnez quit. Participants of the poll tend to think that the issues imputed to the ministers are of a grave nature.

Ferrand is blamed by the media for the alleged financial wrongdoings during his time as head of a medical insurance company in Brittany. The prosecution office refused to open an investigation, and Ferrand stated that he would not quit because "he has confidence in himself."

De Sarnez provoked ethical concerns over hiring a parliamentary assistant for her work in the European parliament, who supposedly was performing for the Democratic Movement (MoDem) party instead.

Macron’s administration is pushing forward its cornerstone law on reforming political life in France in an attempt to see a clean and scandal-free government. The text of the law will be presented before the second round of the legislative elections, due on June 18. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday that Ferrand might stay in the government, even though he understood "the irritation of the French people."