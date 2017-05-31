French Minister Ferrand May Keep Gov't Post Despite Media Scandal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French minister of territorial cohesion and secretary general of La Republique en Marche! party, Richard Ferrand, may keep his government post despite revelations of Ferrand having made a business deal with his romantic partner and employed his son as parliamentary assistant, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

"Yes. I say yes after I have perfectly understood and realized the strong irritation of Frenchmen and their feelings," Philippe told France 2 television broadcaster on Tuesday, answering the question whether Ferrand may remain in the Cabinet.

On May 24, French Canard Enchaine weekly revealed that in 2011, Ferrand's company rented an office for a medical firm in the town of Brest from a company managed by his partner Sandrine Doucen. The En Marche! official then subsequently paid for the office's renovation to increase the site's value, which, according to the magazine itself, was not illegal. Ferrand also reportedly employed his son as a parliamentary assistant for several months in 2014, with the total gross salary amounting to 8,704 euros ($9,749).

Earlier in May, French government spokesman Cristophe Castaner said that Ferrand enjoyed the full confidence of President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Philippe.

Ferrand's office earlier confirmed to the France Info broadcaster that Emile Ferrand briefly worked for his father from January 13 to May 16 in 2014 and that he had "plenty of things to do," for which he was not paid any "outlandish" sums of money.