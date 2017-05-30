Berlin Mulling Freeze on Funding for Member States Breaking EU Rules

© AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth Berlin Should Not Pay More Into EU Budget After Brexit – Germany's Schaeuble

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Berlin wants to see if "receipt of EU cohesion funds can be linked to compliance with fundamental principles of the rule of law," a copy of position paper on future EU budget regulations read, as quoted by the Politico news outlet.

These regulations, if passed and enforced, might spell trouble for such countries as Poland and Hungary.

Earlier in May, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on Hungary to abandon its tight regulations on asylum seekers and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and suggested triggering of Article 7.1 of the EU Treaty, which would allow the European Council to look into the possible breach of EU laws. The punitive measures, if "a serious and persistent breach" is determined to have taken place, may include the suspension of the member state's voting rights.

Warsaw has also faced criticism from Brussels over its controversial reforms of the country's justice system.