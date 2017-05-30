Register
21:04 GMT +330 May 2017
    Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni listens to questions during a media conference at the end of an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, March 10, 2017

    Italy's PM Echoes Merkel Stance, Says Europeans Must Take Future in Own Hands

    Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Tuesday supported German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s position on the future of Europe, saying that the continent must rely on itself to deal with the challenges it faces.

    ROME (Sputnik) On Sunday, after both the NATO and G7 summits, Merkel said that Europe could no longer completely rely on its allies for security. Earlier on Tuesday, Merkel said that the Europeans must take their future in their own hands.

    "Italy agrees that the Europeans must take their future in their own hands. That is required by the current challenges. I think that within recent months after the anniversary of the European Union and recent G7 Summit the European countries achieved some harmony in the international relations," Gentiloni said after his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    The Italian prime minister pointed out that self-reliance did not detract from the alliance with the United States.

    Gentiloni added that EU-US cooperation could not force Europe to deny its commitments on fighting climate change, supporting the policy of transparency and free trade.

