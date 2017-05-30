Register
19:33 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Digital world

    EU Seeks to Scrap Geo-Blocking in Bid to Create Digital Single Market

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 6011

    Geo-blocking, which is defined as a technological protection measure where access to internet content is restricted based upon the user's geographical location, could soon be a thing of the past as the the European Parliament has approved a draft law that would lead to it being scrapped.

    This latest development comes months after the EU decided to end mobile roaming charges. The real losers however in this story will be the content creators, who have already stated that the removal of geo-blocking will weaken the financial value of the content. However the EU hopes that this new move will stop content pirates worldwide. 

    Who’s Listening in? Flaw in Mobile Networks Sparks Phone Hacking Fears
    © Photo: flickr.com/Takashi Hososhima
    Hackable: 'Internet of Things' Threatens Security

    ​The US have always opted for limited distribution of content to local countries inside the EU, as they believe they can get more money by licensing movies exclusively in each territory.  However, experts believe that if content is distributed evenly, it will lead to the creation of more jobs as well as economic growth.

    Axing geo-blocking is a significant decision in the broader plan and according to experts will no doubt lead to a Digital Single Market, which is where there is free movement of persons, services and capital. This ensures individuals and business can seamlessly access online activities under conditions of fair competition and a consumer and personal data protection irrespective of their nationality or place of residence.

    Technology experts are still unsure as to whether removing geo-blocking will help with competition laws, overseas litigation, consumer protection and privacy.

    If the draft law is approved, EU member states will have nine months to roll out the ruling.

    A survey published by the European Commission has shown that 64 percent of people in Europe accessed content via the internet in 2016 — this included videos, images, music and games.

    "European citizens have been waiting for these new rules, which represent a step towards a common digital market. The new rules increase mobility and successfully offer portability to users of European online content, without affecting copyright," said French MEP Jean-Marie Canada.

    ​2017 appears to be a year when the EU is tackling mobile and social media issues, as they abolish mobile roaming charges and more recently, making the decision to crack down on social media sites that do not address hate crime issues. Now with the latest intention to abolish geo-blocking, the union appears to be stepping things up a gear.

    Related:

    MSF Makes Internet Miniseries to Criticize 'Criminal' EU Refugee Policy
    Google, Microsoft, Facebook Join Anti-Radicalization EU Internet Forum
    EU Mulls Powerful Regulator to Keep an Eye on US-Based Internet Giants
    The Netherlands Wants the EU to Regulate the 'Internet Of S**t'
    Tags:
    geo-blocking, accessibility, piracy, distribution, license, internet, European Commission, European Parliament, European Union, European Union, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok