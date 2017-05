© AP Photo/ Matt Dunham UK's Labour Party Narrows Gap on Conservatives to 6% Ahead of General Election

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Guardian/ICM poll, the Labour party, having climbed 5 percentage points up to 33 percent of the potential votes last week, saw no change in its rating this week and remained behind the ruling Conservative Party, despite the latter losing 2 percentage points, compared to the survey from the previous week.

The Liberal Democrats lost a percentage point and went down to 8 percent of potential votes, compared to the survey published a week ago, while the UK Independence Party gained 1 percent and came up to 5 percent.

The poll was conducted on May 26-29 among 2,002 adults aged 18 and older.

The general elections is slated for June 8.

