Czech Supreme Court to Review Cybercrime Case Against Russian National Nikulin

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — The Czech Supreme Court will review a criminal case against Russian national Yevgeny Nikulin accused of involvement in cybercrime activities in Russia and the United States, a spokeswoman for the Prague Municipal Court told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Prague Municipal Court on Tuesday decided that the extradition of Mr. Nikulin is possible both to Russia and to the United States. However, this decision is still not in effect, since Mr. Nikulin protested the part of the court's decision that stipulates the possibility of his extradition to the United States," Marketa Puci said.

"This case will now be handled by the Supreme Court of the Czech Republic in Prague. And the final word will remain with Justice Minister Robert Pelikan," Puci added.

Czech authorities detained Nikulin on October 5, 2016, based on a warrant related to a criminal complaint by a US court. US authorities accuse Nikulin of allegedly hacking computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring online services and demand for his extradition.

Moscow demands Nikulin’s extradition to Russia as he is suspected of a cybercrime, which resulted in a theft of $3,450 from a Moscow resident.