German Police Detain Syrian Refugee Suspected of Planning Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A 17-year-old Syrian refugee was detained on Tuesday by the police of Germany’s Brandenburg state over a suspicion of "joining jihad" and possibly preparing a terrorist attack, according to local authorities.

"Early today, the special forces of the Police of the Brandenburg state detained a 17-year-old in district Uckermark. According to information from the state, he said goodbye in a letter to his family members and joined jihad," a statement released by the police said.

According to Interior Minister of Brandenburg Karl-Heinz Schroeter, cited by the local media, the detainee was planning to perpetrate a suicide attack in Berlin.