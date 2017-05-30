76 Percent of Ukrainians Believe Country Moving in Wrong Direction - Poll

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The survey, carried out by the Sociological Group Rating, showed that 76 percent of respondents think Ukraine is moving in the wrong direction, which compares to the 13 percent who consider the country's course to be right. The survey noted that 1 in 10 respondents had no answer to the question.

According to the poll, over a half of the respondents (53 percent) regard the conflict in eastern Ukraine as an important state problem, while 45 percent said the same about low salaries, pensions and growing tariffs on housing services. Among the other major concerns were named the growing prices for basic goods, corruption and unemployment.

The poll was carried out on May 12-20 among 2,000 Ukrainian adults via face-to-face interviews with a margin of error not exceeding 2.2 percent.

Eastern Ukraine has been in turmoil since April 2014, when the government in Kiev launched a military offensive against militia in Donbass.

