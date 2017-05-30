Simonyan: 'Press Freedom' in France Exists Only for Establishment's Narrative

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that RT and Sputnik were denied access to his campaign headquarters due to "spreading false information and slander." Macron’s election campaign earlier in May accused the two media outlets of spreading fake news regarding Macron's alleged offshore bank accounts and refused accreditation a number of times.

"The 'press freedom' [in France] does not cover those who cover issues that contradict the narrative of the establishment. It is very easy. You just call everyone whom you do not like slanderers and propagandists, and everything will be fine and you should not even say the truth," Simonyan said while appearing on an NTV channel program, commenting the situation that French media outlets disproportionately covered Macron's campaign, even on election silence day, and this was not considered to be "propaganda."

Media outlets had covered Macron in a positive way that contributed to Macron's victory in the recent election, Simonyan added.

Simonyan has repeatedly stressed that not a single example of spreading misinformation by the Russian media was ever provided by Macron's team.

On May 7, Macron won the second round of presidential vote gathering support of over 66 percent of votes. The inauguration ceremony took place on May 14.