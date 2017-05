© Sputnik/ Sergey Averin Ukrainian Conflict Used to Polarize Europe - EU Lawmaker

BRUSSELS (Sputnik)The Dutch parliament has ratified a European Union-Ukraine association and free trade deal over a year after the majority of Dutch voters rejected the plan that would bring Ukraine closer to the bloc, a Dutch senate official said Tuesday.

The official told RIA Novosti that the number of yes votes in the 75-member upper house was double that of no votes.

The Netherlands' lower-chamber House of Representatives backed the association agreement in an 89-55 vote in February.

