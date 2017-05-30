Six People Detained in France in Anti-Terrorist Raid

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Six people were detained by the French law enforcement agencies in anti-terrorist operations near Paris and in the southwestern region Bordeaux, local media reported on Tuesday.

Four men and two women were detained in an operation carried out on Monday and early on Tuesday, the BFMTV channel reported.

These were tied to a network that was helping people travel to Syria to joint terrorist groups fighting in the country, one of the detainees having previously served a sentence in the US Guantanamo prison in Cuba.

France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015 following the terror attacks in Saint-Denis and in Paris that claimed the lives of over 100 people and left more than 400 injured. After the recent Manchester terror attack in the United Kingdom, French President Emmanuel Macron asked the Parliament to extend the state of emergency until November 1.