Register
15:01 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko with a new biometric passport

    Migrant Crisis Part II: EU Braces for Flood of Illegal Ukrainian Migrant Workers

    © Photo: Press-servise of the President of Ukraine
    Europe
    Get short URL
    6316

    Less than two weeks from now, Ukrainians will receive the right to travel to European countries without a visa for up to a 90 day period. Observers say many Western countries are getting jittery about the prospects of a flood of Ukrainian illegal migrant workers coming into their countries. Russian experts say these fears are well-founded.

    Earlier this month, the EU parliament and the European Council formalized a long-awaited visa liberalization agreement with Ukraine. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko dubbed the decision 'historic', saying that it was Ukraine's final goodbye to its Soviet and Russian 'imperial past'.

    The agreement, expected to take effect June 11, will allow Ukrainian citizens with biometric passports to enter Schengen Area countries (except for the UK and Ireland), for up to 90 days in any 180-day period visa-free. During entry, travelers will be required to produce a return ticket, proof of a hotel reservation or an invitation from relatives living in the EU, proof of medical insurance and at least 45 euros for each day they plan to spend on Schengen Area territory.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks during a media conference at the conclusion of an EU-Ukraine summit at the European Council building in Brussels on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    A Century Late, Poroshenko Declares Ukrainian 'Divorce From Russian Empire'
    As June 11 approaches, however, some European observers are becoming increasingly nervous that Ukrainians will use the visa-free arrangement to come and work illegally in EU countries, finding ways around the restrictions of their temporary tourist visas. On Sunday, The Financial Times ran a story explaining that aside from Poland, which takes advantage from an influx of Ukrainians coming in to do jobs Poles don't want to, Western European nations are concerned about a possible mass inflow of Ukrainians starting next month.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Russian political scientist Vladimir Shapovalov explained why Europeans' concerns are justified.

    "These fears are well-founded. Notwithstanding the fact that the EU has adopted special regulatory measures aimed at preventing the influx of guest workers, it's obvious that many Ukrainian citizens will attempt to use the visa-free regime to stay in Europe," the analyst said.

    "Today, there are already hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians looking for work in EU countries, and it's obvious that the introduction of a visa-free regime strongly stimulates the aspirations of Ukrainians looking to get into Europe."

    "And these aspirations are understandable," Shapovalov added. "The Ukrainian economy is facing a grave crisis, exacerbated by political problems and those related to the [war in eastern Ukraine]. In this situation, working abroad is not just a decision taken on a whim, but a real opportunity to avoid the tremendous social problems and poverty which are typical for Ukraine."

    Ukraine's parliament adopted on Monday a law restricting the payment of pensions to working pensioners until 2016, a press release on Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada website said
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    New IMF Tranche to Kiev Not Happening Unless Kiev Sells Off Land, Raises Pension Age
    According to a 2016 United Nations report, 80% of Ukrainians live in poverty, earning less than $5 a day. About 1.9 million Ukrainians, or 9.5% of the working population, are also unemployed.

    Shapovalov suggested that the problem of possible illegal labor migration to EU countries is only compounded by the fact that Kiev is actively seeking to discourage Ukrainians from coming to Russia to work. 

    An estimated 2.1 million working-age Ukrainians are estimated to be living and working in Russia. They send home hundreds of millions of dollars-worth of remittances to their home country each year. If these migrant workers are squeezed out of Russia, they will need to find somewhere else to go to feed families.

    "It's no secret that there are millions of Ukrainians working in Russia. If the Ukrainian government creates a regime banning citizens from working in Russia, Ukrainians will have nothing left to do but dash from the east to the west, that is, to seek work in Poland, Germany, France and the UK. This is the result of the policy being pursued by Kiev and, indirectly, the EU," Shapovalov concluded.

    Related:

    Some in Ukraine Could Gain From Visa-Free Travel to EU, But Ukraine Will Lose
    Why EU May Soon 'Abandon Visa-Free Regime' With Ukraine
    EU Amends Legislation to Grant Visa-Free Regime to Ukrainian Citizens
    Ukraine Receives $11 Million From EU for Public Administration Reform
    Not as Rosy as Painted: Why EU Visa-Free Regime Will Soon Infuriate Ukrainians
    'Carrot on a String': EU Agrees Short-Term Visa-Free Travel for Ukrainians
    Visa Liberalization With Ukraine Gives EU 'Powerful Leverage' Over Kiev
    Tags:
    visa-free, visa-free regime, Schengen Zone, European Union, Russia, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    All By Herself
    All By Herself
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok