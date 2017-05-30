Register
11:58 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and Rossiya Segodnya

    RT, Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Simonyan Responds to Macron's 'Dangerous' Allegation

    © Sputnik/
    Europe
    Get short URL
    4984172

    Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT and Sputnik, has responded to French President Emmanuel Macron's accusation that the agencies "spread counterfeit truths" about him during his election campaign.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Nikolsky
    Russia, France to Set Up Joint Group to Coordinate Anti-Terrorist Fight - Putin
    On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles. 

    During the meeting, which lasted an hour longer than scheduled, the two held an "open, honest" discussion, where they spoke economic cooperation, cooperation in the battle against terrorism and other aspects of bilateral relations. 

    During the press conference, a journalist from RT France asked Macron why RT and Sputnik had been denied access to his headquarters during the election campaign.

    Macron replied by accusing Sputnik and RT of publishing "mistruths" about his election campaign.

    "I have always had an exemplary relationship with foreign journalists, but they have to be journalists … Russia Today and Sputnik were organs of influence and propaganda that spread counterfeit truths about me," the French President replied.

    Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT and Sputnik, responded to Macron's accusation by pointing out that his campaign has not been able to come up with an example of the alleged anti-Macron propaganda.

    "Despite the numerous accusations made throughout the duration of the French presidential campaign, to this day not a single example, not a single piece of evidence, has been presented to support the claims that RT spread any slander or 'fake news' about Mr. Macron," Simonyan said, RT reported.

    "By labeling any news reporting he disagrees with 'fake news,' President Macron sets a dangerous precedent that threatens both freedom of speech and journalism at large."

    Speaking to Russia's 60 Minutes news program, Simonyan added that according to Macron's logic, "All Western media should be kicked out of Russia, because the Western media is always against Putin and are always agitating for the Russia opposition, thereby trying to interfere in our elections."

    Last month, ahead of the French election on May 7, Macron's campaign team refused to give journalists from RT and Sputnik accreditation to visit his campaign headquarters.

    Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Kremlin Disagrees with Macron's Remarks on RT, Sputnik - Peskov
    On May 4, Macron's party En Marche! issued a statement which claimed that Sputnik and RT had "actively" relayed claims made online and repeated by Macron's right-wing rival Marine Le Pen of Macron having bank accounts in the Bahamas.

    Sputnik issued a statement in which it refuted the accusations.

    "The allusion to Sputnik and RT by the Macron campaign in the context of this investigation is absolutely groundless. It is a perfect example of a fabrication aimed at undermining trust among our readers. When Mr. Macron’s movement released the statement alleging Sputnik’s involvement in ‘actively spreading’ the information, Sputnik had published only two articles, both based on EM! public statements," Sputnik said in a statement.

    Sputnik has published two stories on the offshore allegations. The first covered Macron's rebuttal of the allegations, while the second reported on the complaint filed by his party.

    On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti that the Kremlin disagrees with Macron's assessment of the Russian news outlets.

    "We do not agree with this assessment," Peskov said.

    Related:

    Stay Tuned: Sputnik Mobile App Launches News Wire for SPIEF 2017 Forum
    Podesta Calls Sputnik, RT 'Favored Go-To Sources in White House Press Room'
    Simonyan Mocks Podesta's Claims Sputnik, RT are 'Favored Sources' in White House
    Russian Senator to Sputnik: 'West Using Soviet-Style Methods of Media Control'
    Tags:
    Sputnik News, RT, Margarita Simonyan, Emmanuel Macron
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    All By Herself
    All By Herself
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok